Weather

Windy and stormy start to the week

Showers and storms this morning with temperatures this morning in the upper 40s. A line of storms will arrive mid morning with a few stronger storms possible with damaging winds the main threat. There is a slight risk for central parts of the state including the city. Marginal risk for northern and southern parts of the state. Severe weather risk will diminish after noon with a few spotty showers around this afternoon. Winds will remain windy through the day with a Wind Advisory through 7pm. Wind gusts will get up to 50 mph. Tonight winds will calm and showers will move out with temperatures falling to the lower 40s.

Highs will rebound during the afternoon Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. Another chance for showers and storms mid week with highs in the upper 60s! Once the cold front passes through highs will cool to the mid 50s.

By the end of the week we’ll see the potential for a winter system! Highs will drop to the lower 40s. We could see some snow or just rain. This weekend will start chilly with highs in the lower 40s but should rebound to the upper 40s Sunday! Highs should return to the lower 50s early next week.