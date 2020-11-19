Windy and warm day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 40s with a sunny sky. Winds will begin to pick up late morning and will last through the afternoon.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. and will go through 5 p.m. Thursday evening with sustained winds at 25-30 mph with gusts around 50 mph. Temperatures will warm significantly because of the gusty winds. Highs will top out in the mid-60s. Winds will become breezy Thursday night with lows falling to the lower 50s.

Friday will be a calmer but cloudier day with highs still in the lower 60s with a stray sprinkle possible.

A soggy and cool weekend with highs on Saturday in the lower to mid-50s with shower chances increasing through the afternoon. Showers will stick around through Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. By the end of the weekend, most spots will have a half inch to about one inch of rain.

Much cooler to start off next week with highs Monday only in the upper 40s. Temperatures will start to trend towards the 50s by Thanksgiving with a few showers possible midweek.