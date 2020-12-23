Windy and warm Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid-30s with a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday winds will pick up prompting a Wind Advisory for western Indiana until 11 tonight. Winds will gusting upwards of 50 mph.

Highs Wednesday will top out in the lower 50s with increasing clouds this afternoon with a few light scattered showers during the later afternoon hours. On Wednesday night, showers become more widespread with pockets of moderate rain at times. Once the front passes through the state, lows will plummet to the mid-20s with any left of moisture transitioning to light flurries.

Christmas Eve will be a cold day with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A few flurries will be around with no accumulation expected. It gets even colder on Christmas Day with morning lows in the lower teens with feel like temperatures below zero.

We rebound really quickly this weekend with highs Saturday in the mid-30s with a partly cloudy sky. By Sunday highs will top 40° with a few showers late in the day. Early next week, we could a few flurries early Monday morning with highs through next week in the mid-30s.