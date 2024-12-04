Windy and warmer Wednesday, some snow possible tonight | Dec. 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wind advisory is in effect for most of central Indiana today. Gusts could reach over 40mph at times.

This morning:

Stratus clouds are draped across the area, keeping our temperatures relatively steady this morning. It is cold, but not as frigid as the past few mornings with numbers hanging out into the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday:

We’re keeping an eye out on a weak system moving through early this morning that could squeeze out some light freezing drizzle. This likely happens during the early morning hours and mostly in the southwestern portions of the state. The amounts shouldn’t be much, but it doesn’t take much to create a bunch of slick spots, so do use some caution when traveling this morning.

Meanwhile, much of the day will be dry with cloudy conditions and quickly warming temperatures. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s, which is reasonable for this time of year.

The wind will ramp up as we go through the day, with gusts reaching over 40 mph. Most of central Indiana is under a wind advisory until early Thursday morning.

Wednesday night:

A cold front will move through the region later tonight, and that will squeeze out some scattered snow bursts through the mid and late-evening hours. Very little accumulation is expected, but we could see enough to slick the roads up around midnight tonight.

Much colder temperatures will fill in behind the front, allowing for numbers to dip into the teens overnight and wind chills to fall below zero.

Thursday:

Thursday will be a bright and blustery day. Look for wind gusts to exceed 25 mph at times, and highs only reaching the mid-20s, which will keep our wind chill into the single digits and teens for much of the day.

Friday:

Friday will also be a chilly day, but quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs around 30°.

Warming trend ahead:

in the extended forecast, we do see a warming trend starting this weekend. Look for highs to return to the 40s on Saturday and into the mid-upper 40s on Sunday. There is a potent system coming in late Sunday night into Monday bringing widespread rain chances along with very mild temperatures. We open up the work week with highs back to the mid-50s for Monday and potentially into Tuesday.