Windy and warmer Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some areas could push close to 80° this afternoon.

This morning:

A warm front moving through the state has cloud cover over northern counties. Temperatures are again running comfortably cool across much of the state.

Wednesday:

Expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the day. Very warm temperatures with gusty winds – especially later in the day, where gusts could exceed 30mph.

Highs top out in the mid/upper 70s. The record high for today is 79° (2020)

Wednesday night:

Cloudy conditions with a few light showers possible as a cold front marches through the state. Rain will be relatively light a very spotty. Showers will clear the state shortly after midnight.

Overnight lows fall to the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Thursday:

Much cooler conditions on tap as we move closer to seasonal temperatures. Expect blustery winds for the morning hours, with highs topping out in the middle 50s.

Friday:

Seasonably cool and quiet with mostly sunny skies. Highs top out in the mid 50s.

Weekend:

Quiet and cool weather on tap with highs in the mid 50s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet pattern continues early in the week, as temperatures slowly rise through mid week. Long term pattern shows a high potential for well above average temperatures beyond the 8 day forecast.