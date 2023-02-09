Weather

Windy day

Showers and few storms to start off the morning with a few gusty storms this morning as well. We could see a gusty thunderstorm during the heart of the morning rush with pockets of heavy rain possible. by the end of the morning we could see 1.5″ of rain! Temperature are starting off mild if not warm. Temperatures will start mainly in the 50s and 60s from the city and points south and the 40s in northern Indiana. As this area of low pressure moves out the state temperatures will fall through the 40s through the afternoon with temperatures ending the day in the lower 30s. Winds will be cranking through the day with a High Wind Warning in the city with gusts around 50-60 mph and a wind advisory throughout much of the state. Winds will die down this evening.

Friday we’ll have a quick hitter with a stray shower or mix midday with highs in the 40s.

This weekend starts off chilly with highs in the upper 30s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday looks to be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly cloudy sky! Highs will continue to warm thrugh much of next week with highs in the lower to mid 50s. We’ll factor in a few rain chances here and there with a system moving in on Tuesday.