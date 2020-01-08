Windy, warmer and wet to end the week.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –One more cold night before warmer weather returns to end the week.



Wednesday night: Bundle up if you’re headed to Bankers Life tonight as cold air continues to sink into the state. Temperatures will fall to the 20s once again tonight. It will feel like the low 20s when you factor in the wind chills overnight.

Thursday: Enjoy a much warmer day under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers will develop Thursday evening with numerous showers by Thursday night. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s to low 50s for much of the day. Expect a cloudy, windy and warmer Thursday afternoon.



Friday: You’ll need the umbrella for much of the day on Friday. Showers are likely for the morning commute with isolated heavy downpours possible for the evening commute. The warming trend continues into Friday as temperatures will warm to the low 60s.

8 Day forecast: Showers will continue into the day on Saturday. Steady rain with isolated heavy downpours will bring flooding concerns by Saturday afternoon. We will see 2 to 4 inches of rain by Saturday night. Showers will come to an end Saturday night however much colder air will sink into the state. Light precipitation will transition to a wintry mix Saturday night. Scattered light snow showers are possible Sunday morning.