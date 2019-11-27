Windy Wednesday with falling temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Rain will move out early Wednesday morning with winds cranking up through the afternoon. We have a High Wind Warning from I-70 and points north and a Wind Advisory for I-70 and points south. Both of those go until 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Winds are expected to be sustained from 30-35 mph while gusts could be pushing 50-60 mph. Luckily, it’ll be dry with a few rays of sunshine. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the day. Wednesday night lows will plummet to the lower 30s.

Thanksgiving day looks dry and chilly with highs in the lower 40s. Black Friday will be a cloudy one with highs in the mid-40s.

Next chance for rain arrives Saturday with showers around through the morning and afternoon. Highs will remain the lower 40s. A mix is possible for Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. Next week looks quiet and chilly with some sunshine and highs in the 40s.