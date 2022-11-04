Weather

Windy weekend with rain returning

A great start to the morning with temperatures starting off almost 20° above the seasonal low! Most spots will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Should be a bright day with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s! We could be close to breaking a record of 78°! Winds will be a tad breezy today too with gusts around 20-30 mph. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s.

A windy start to the weekend with A Wind Advisory in place starting at 8am. Wind gusts could be around 40-50 mph. A cold front will swoop through the state during the middle part of the day which will also generate the chance of showers and a few thundershowers. Rain will move out mid evening. Highs will warm to the mid 60s Saturday afternoon. Sunda ymorning we return to standard time as we gain and extra hour of sleep early Sunday morning! Highs will warm to the upper 60s wuth sunshine. Winds will be a bit breezy through the day.

Stretch of mild weather will continue through the work week next week with highs Monday in the upper 60s with sunshine! Stretch of 60° weather will continue through the end of the work week next week with lots of drytime and sunshine.