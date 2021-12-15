Weather

Windy with rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid-40s with a few showers around. Showers will stick around through the early afternoon then move out. Highs Wednesday will warm to the lower 60s with winds picking up at 20-30 mph. Winds will stick around overnight, with lows in the upper 40s.

Wind Advisory will be in play for the northern half of the state through 7p Thursday evening. Thursday looks gusty and wet with scattered showers around and gusty winds. Highs will be falling through the 50s during the day.

Come Friday highs will cool to the mid-40s with calming winds. There could be a few scattered showers around.

The weekend highs will continue to cool with most spots in the lower 40s Saturday with shower chances through the day. It dries out Sunday but should be even colder with highs in the upper 30s. It should be a dry and cool week next week with sunshine and highs in the 30s and 40s.