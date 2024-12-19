Winter chill returns Thursday, snow moves in Friday | Dec. 19, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Below average temperatures settle in for the next few days. Light snow could slick up the Friday morning commute.

This morning:

It’s a much colder start across Central Indiana this morning with temperatures hovering into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday:

It’s going to be another gloomy day today as sunshine comes at a premium for our Thursday. We should remain dry during the daytime hours as high pressure settles in, but we will be locked in with overcast conditions. Highs will top out into the mid and upper 30s, which is slightly below average for this time of year.

Thursday night:

Look for mostly cloudy skies for the early to mid-evening hours. Our next system arrives after midnight tonight, which will bring a chance for some light snow or mixed precipitation across our area. Temperatures will fall to the lower 30s overnight.

Friday snow:

Scattered snow showers will continue as we head into your Friday morning. The snowfall rate should be relatively light, but we will be cold enough to get a light accumulation of less than 1 inch for the Friday morning commute, making things slick as we head into work and school.

We will gradually wind down our snow chances, heading into your Friday afternoon. Look for mostly cloudy skies with chilly temperatures. High will top out into the mid 30s.

Chilly weekend:

Quiet and cold weather is expected as we head into the weekend. High pressure settles in, keeping us dry both days. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Both days, temperatures will struggle to reach the freezing mark for afternoon highs.

Warm and wet next week:

Next week still looks warmer as we head into the holiday. Numbers will top out close to 40 on Monday. We do see a chance of mainly rainfall with the possibility of a mixed bag of precipitation for our northern counties Monday night. Scattered showers are likely heading into Christmas Eve, and there does appear to be a decent chance for some scattered rain showers for Christmas Day. Temperatures will be hovering in the low to mid 40s as we head into the middle of next week.