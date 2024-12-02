Winter cold continues, flurries for some this afternoon | Dec. 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will remain about 15-20° below average for this time of year.

This morning:

It’s another cold early morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures into the teens with wind chills nearing single digits in many communities.

Monday:

We start the work and school week off relatively quiet, but the winter chill continues. Look for highs to return to the upper 20s and lower 30s with increasing mid-level clouds, especially in western portions of the state.

There’s also a low chance for some light snow showers in southwestern portions of Central Indiana. Little accumulation is expected.

Monday night:

Skies will quickly clear tonight, allowing for another very cold overnight for this time of year. Lows will dip down into the teens, and wind chills will fall into the single digits for northern counties.

Tuesday:

High pressure settles in for our Tuesday, allowing for more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, although still well below average for this time of year. Highs will top out into the low to mid-30s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday:

Another low-pressure system will slide through the region late on Wednesday. This is a wound-up system, meaning we’ll likely see some higher wind gusts as we go throughout the day.

This will be a warm front initially moving through, so temperatures will be warmer as we had through your Wednesday with highs hitting near 40°.

Any moisture that we see would be late Wednesday nights, and it appears confined to northern and northeastern portions of our state. There’s a chance for both rain and/or snow for those areas of the state Wednesday night.

Extended forecast:

Another blast of Arctic air settles in behind this system late this week, with high temperatures failing to make it out of the 20s on Thursday and barely into the 30s on Friday. As we head into the weekend, we could see a brief warming trend, with temperatures potentially reaching 40° by Sunday. Some precipitation could come along with that as we head into the new work week.