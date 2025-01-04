Winter storm moves in bringing snowy and icy impacts Sunday

TONIGHT

Central Indiana remains calm this evening as we await the onset of a winter storm. Clouds will increase overnight, with temperatures falling to the upper teens. Winds will be light from the west but will shift toward the southeast late. Conditions are favorable for travel tonight, though preparations for Sunday’s storm are strongly encouraged.

TOMORROW

A significant winter storm begins to impact the region. Snow is expected to develop by mid-morning in southwestern Indiana, spreading northeastward across the entire area by afternoon. Areas along and south of I-70 will see moderate to heavy snow at times, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible by sunset. Highs will hover in the upper 20s. Winds from the east will increase to 5–10 mph by late afternoon. Travel will become hazardous, especially as snow rates intensify into the evening.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The most severe impacts from the storm are expected overnight. Heavy snow, with rates exceeding 1 inch per hour at times, will occur south of I-70. Areas closer to I-70 may also see a mix of sleet or freezing rain during the night, depending on the exact storm track. Accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected in the heaviest-hit areas, with gusty northeast winds up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be significantly reduced, and travel is highly discouraged. Lows will fall into the low 20s.

MONDAY

Snow tapers off during the morning hours but could persist in some areas into early afternoon. Additional light accumulations are possible before the storm exits. Conditions will remain cold and windy, with highs near the upper 20s and gusts continuing up to 25 mph from the north. Roads will likely remain snow-covered and icy for much of the day, with cleanup efforts ongoing.

MONDAY NIGHT

Skies begin to clear as high pressure moves into the region. Temperatures will plummet into the low teens, with wind chills near zero. Winds will diminish but could still gust up to 15 mph early in the evening.

TUESDAY

A quieter but colder day with partly sunny skies. Highs will reach the mid-20s, and winds from the northwest will remain light. Travel conditions should improve as cleanup continues.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies return as another weak system approaches. Lows will drop into the single digits, with light westerly winds.

7 DAY FORECAST

Central Indiana braces for a major winter storm Sunday into Monday, with significant snow, ice, and wind south of I-70. The region transitions to colder, quieter weather from Tuesday onward, though bitter Arctic air could bring subzero wind chills later in the week.