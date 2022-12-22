Weather

Winter Storm Warning

Today will be the day of change! We start off quiet this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s to start off the day! A few light showers will be around through the morning and afternoon with highs climbing to the lower 40s.

Winter Storm Arrival

We’ll be tracking this cold front that’ll bring snow, wind and plummeting temperatures! This cold front willarrive into western parts of the state as early as mid afternoon. Any rain will immediately transition over to snow with temperatures dropping rapidly! Flash freesing is a major concern with any wet roads. They’ll freeze over with the falling temperatures. Snow will arrive in the metro by late this afternoon, 5-6pm with temperatures falling 20° or so! Widespread snow will continue through the evening with temperatures falling to the single digits by mid evening. Snow will continue to fall at rates of 1″-2″ per hours with white out conditons potentially late this evening and over night with gusty winds around 40-50 mph! That will also create a wind chill factor of anywhere between 25°-35° below zero.

Snow will come to an end early Friday morning with 3″-6″ of snow across central parts of the state while areas north see 6″-8″ and around a foot closer to the lake near South Bend. Areas south of I-70 will will see around 2″-4″. The brutal cold being the big story heading into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will start off at 3 below with feel like temperatures 30° below zero. It will be messy to start the morning on the roads wit icy contions and gusty conditions as well. The winds will stick around through the remainder of the day on Friday! We’ll see stray snow shower here and there but it won’t add much to the accumulation. Highs will struggling to make it above 0° on Friday with most spots in the ower single digits! Lows will fall to below zero once again Friday night into early Saturday morning with wind chill factors -20° to -30°.

Christmas Eve will be a bitterly cold once with highs at 9° with a mostly cloudy sky and a stray snow chance. Travel become less icy but could be a tad difficult the further north you go. Bitterly cold temperatures continue through Christmas day with highs in the lower teens with a mix of sun and clouds. Early next week highs will trend warmer with spots in the mid 20s with a snow chance. Gets even better mid to late week with lots of melting possible by Thursday with highs in the mid 40s.