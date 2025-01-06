Winter storm warning continues Monday, snow winds down later this afternoon | Jan. 6, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An additional 1-2″ are possible across central Indiana, with blowing and drifting snow

This morning:

Snow continues here for the early morning hours across Central Indiana. There are periodic areas of moderate snowfall for the most part. This is lighter snow that is falling across the state. There’s also some areas of freezing drizzle noted in the southern portions of Indiana.

Monday:

The deformation band of snow, which is the backside of this massive winter storm, will bring widespread light to moderate snow for much of the morning into the early afternoon. This could add a couple of additional inches around the metro area with slightly higher amounts in southeastern portions of the state.

In addition to this, gusty winds between 35 and 40 mph out of the north will blow and drift the snow, making for some lower visibility and some difficult travel conditions throughout the day.

For these reasons, the winter storm warning continues across Central and southern Indiana until later this evening.

Monday night:

Snow will move out by mid to late afternoon. Clearing skies actually will take place later tonight with lighter winds. Well, there could be a few flurries from time to time, but the overall theme will be calm and cold overnight conditions. Lowe’s will dip down to the load of mid-teens.

Tuesday:

Tuesday looks quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Cold temperatures are expected with highs into the mid-upper 20s and overnight lows into the single digits.

Wednesday:

Wednesday, also a dry and cold day. Highs may struggle to get out of the teens overnight. Lowe’s will be near zero.

Snow returns late week?

The pattern should remain quiet through at least Thursday this week. Another southern system could potentially bring more snow to the area for Friday and Saturday. As with most events that are several days out, there are still many questions on the exact track, and because of that, the direct impacts of what we may see leading into the weekend Early indications show this will not be as strong as the system that’s exiting now, but it still could present some potential problems with additional snowfall heading into the weekend.