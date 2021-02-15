Winter storm warning for most of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A very cold and snowy start to Monday morning with scattered snow this morning with temperatures in the lower teens and single digits. Feel-like temperatures will fall below 0. Scattered snow should come to an end by mid-morning.

The second round of snow will arrive by 1 p.m. That’s when we see the heaviest snow with snowfall rates at 1″-2″ per hour. The evening commute is looking very messy with snow-covered roads and blowing and drifting snow. By midnight, there should be a widespread 10″-12″ of snow. Highs Monday will be cold with everyone in the upper teens with feel-like temperatures in the single digits. Lows will fall to the lower teens.

Tuesday morning will be a hard drive. Expect to see a few flurries around with no accumulation expected. Highs will also be cold through the afternoon with everyone in the middle teens. We’ll see an additional winter weather system later on in the week with highs Wednesday in the lower 20s with our second snow system of the week arriving Late Wednesday and Thursday. We could be adding additional snow accumulation into the mix Thursday.

Snow will move out of here Friday with highs in the lower 20s. Temperatures will trend warmer this weekend with highs in the middle 30s Saturday with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday a light mix will arrive with highs continuing to climb to the upper 30s. Turning colder Monday with a few light snow showers and highs in the lower 30s.