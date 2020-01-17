Winter weather advisory

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Winter weather returns this evening bringing rain, freezing rain and snow our way to end the week.



A winter weather advisory will remain in effect through 4 AM Saturday.





Friday night:

Light snow showers will continue to slide east across the state tonight.

Light snow will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Snow will be our primary form of precipitation tonight however light freezing rain will mix in before sunrise Saturday.

Temperatures will hold steady in the low 30s overnight. It will be windy and cold overnight.



Saturday:

A light wintry mix will bring slick conditions before sunrise Saturday. As temperatures warm up by late Saturday morning, the wintry mix will transition to all rain by noon.

Expect a windy, wet and warmer afternoon as temperatures warm to the mid 40s.



Saturday night:

The cold front will bring arctic air back to the forecast Saturday night. As temperatures fall Saturday night scattered snow flurries will develop.

Sunday:

The coldest air of the season arrives Sunday as temperatures hold steady in the teens for much of the day. Clouds will decrease Sunday afternoon making way for partly sunny skies.



8 Day forecast:

Prepare for a cold but dry start to the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on MLK day, the very cold air will stick around through midweek. Enjoy a slight warming trend for the second half of the workweek. Temperatures will warm to the mid 30s Wednesday, temperatures will return to the 40s by the end of the week. We’ll remain dry for much of next week, isolated showers will develop Friday.