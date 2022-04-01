Weather

Wintry start to April

Snow showers to start off the morning with burst limiting visibility at times this morning. Temperatures will start off in the lower 30s. Any precip. will move out late this morning with some sunshine today. Highs today will top out in the mid 40s. Lows tonight will fall to the lower to mid 30s.

A little better this weekend with highs in the lower to mid 50s Saturday with a few light rain chances around during the late morning and early afternoon. Rain will move out mid evening. Sunday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s with some sunshine!

Next week looks to stay active with rain chances through much of the work week. Highs will continue to trend warmer with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s! By the end of the week rain should move out with highs cooling to the lower 50s.