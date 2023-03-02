Weezer, Kevin Hart coming to Gary’s Hard Rock Casino

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — Grammy award-winning rock band Weezer and Emmy/Grammy nominated comedian Kevin Hart will be bringing their tours to Gary’s Hard Rock Casino.

Weezer is a rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1992. They are best known for their music hits “Buddy Holly,” “Beverly Hills,” and “Say It Ain’t So.” The group experienced a massive resurgence after releasing a fan-inspired cover of Toto’s “Africa” in 2018.

Weezer is coming to the Hard Rock Casino’s live venue on July 9. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Customers can go to Ticketmaster for ticket and seating information.

Kevin Hart is a comedian and actor from Philadelphia. Hart launched his career as a comedian doing comedy around Philadelphia. He is on his third tour, “Reality Check.” Hart has starred in 11 Hollywood films that have debuted at No. 1 at the box office. Some of his biggest films are “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Central Intelligence.”

Hart will be at the Hard Rock Casino’s Live Venue on June 10. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. Customers can go to Ticketmaster for ticket and seating information.