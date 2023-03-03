Windy Friday night, much calmer this weekend with a warmup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve had quite the raucous Friday with rain, flooding, wind, snow up north, and even severe weather south of Indy. We’ll track high winds for tonight before we approach much calmer conditions with a warmup this weekend.

One remarkable thing to mention that also occurred today was locations such as Terre Haute and Evansville set all-time low sea level pressure (SLP) reading records. Terre Haute’s SLP fell down to at least 979.5 millibars and Evansville’s went down to 977.5 millibars. Indianapolis set its all-time low SLP record for March with 979.9 millibars. This goes to show how deep today’s low pressure system truly was.

High wind warnings remain in effect for much of central Indiana until 1 AM EST Saturday. Wind advisories also remain in effect for most of the rest of Indiana until 1 AM EST Saturday.

A flood watch remains in place for nearly all of Indiana through late tonight due to potential excessive runoff into rivers/streams.

Winter storm warnings will stay in effect until 11 PM EST Friday for far northern Indiana with winter weather advisories in place until midnight EST Saturday.

Friday night: Rain will transition to snow for areas along and north of interstate 70 as the low continues to move into Ohio. We can’t rule out slushy light accumulations mostly on elevated surfaces for those who work in snow long enough.

The big story tonight will be very strong wind gusts that will swing in by sunset. Sustained winds within the high wind warning will be up to 25-35 MPH with non-thunderstorm gusts up to 60 MPH. There could even be isolated instances of 70 MPH gusts. Areas in the wind advisory will have sustained winds of 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 50-55 MPH at times. Power outages and tree damage are possible.

Lows are set to fall into the low 30s. but it will feel like it is in the 20s due to the strong winds.

Saturday: We will be rewarded with a much nicer day for our Saturday. Enjoy lots of sunshine, light winds, and dry air as temperatures work their way into the low 50s.

Sunday: The warming trend persists into Sunday as we see highs rise into the mid to upper 50s. Cloud cover will increase a little bit, but we’ll still receive plenty of sunshine with winds staying light.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will continue to rise going into the new workweek on Monday as highs reach the mid 60s. We’ll track the potential for scattered showers in the latter half of Monday as well. Then, the chill eventually returns with highs backing off into the 40s by Wednesday. There are strong signals that this chilly air will stick around potentially into mid-March.