PHOTOS: WISH TV…ON THE RADIO?

Thirteen years before WISH-TV made its debut, WISH radio went on the air. Broadcasting on the dial at 1310AM, the station featured musical acts, news reports, weather updates, sports, and more.

PHOTOS: WISH TV…ON THE RADIO? WISH radio host John Fraim with a guest music act. 1 / 9 WISH radio host John Fraim with a guest music act.