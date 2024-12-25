Remembering blizzard of 1978: WISH-TV staff recount storm in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers of a certain age will never forget it, the winter weather phenomena that swept through central Indiana and brought life to a freeze.

The story was so memorable that tales have been passed through generations about the blizzard of 1978.

As WISH-TV continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary, this week’s “WISHstory” retells the tale of the 1978 storm.

People at the station recall over 72 hours of being stuck at work, and getting to know each other very well.

Video with this story aired Dec. 23 on News 8. This story was from a script aired on WISH-TV.