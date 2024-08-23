20th anniversary of Indianapolis Police Department Officer Jake Laird’s passing
20th anniversary of Officer Jake Laird’s passing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the early hours of Aug. 18, 2004, a gunman killed Indianapolis Police Department Officer Jake Laird.
Police say the gunman had been stalking a south side neighborhood.
That previous January, the gunman had been hospitalized for mental health issues, and, at that time, police briefly confiscated his nine guns — two classified as assault-style, and two semiautomatics — as well as 227 rounds of ammunition.
Then the police had to give them all back.
WISH-TV takes a look back at the story as part of its 70th anniversary in 2024.
This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Watch the story in the video player above.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.