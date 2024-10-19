Search
Below the streets: Underground Indianapolis

Below the streets: Underground Indianapolis – News 8 at 10

by: Jay Adkins and Joy Hernandez
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For this week’s “WISHstory,” we look back on a story we’ve been following here for more than 40 years: The city’s sewer system. Nearly 20 years ago, the Indianapolis City-County Council passed a measure to raise taxes to correct the issues with the combined sewer overflow. At that time, WISH-TV political reporter Jim Shella was already aware of Indy’s underground dynamics. He got to tour it back in 1983.

