Celebrating 5 years of local ownership of WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “There’s nothing like doing your profession in your hometown particularly when you’re owning a mainstream media station and you can affect the community in which you were raised,” said DuJuan McCoy, president and chief executive officer of Circle City Broadcasting.

On July 1, 1954, WISH-TV aired its first newscast. It was locally owned.

It was founded by Bruce McConnell. He was a former door-to-door cigarette and candy salesman. He set out to build the most innovative and advanced television station in Indianapolis.

Seventy years and several corporate ownerships later, WISH-TV has returned to its roots.

We are celebrating a five-year milestone as the only locally owned station in Indianapolis.

For this week’s WISH-story, part of the station’s 70th anniversary celebration, learn not only what our past is and what it means to everyone in the city, but also our future and what that means to the entire state of Indiana.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.