Five Years Later, WISH-TV’s Owner is Still Dreaming Big

Five years after taking ownership of WISH-TV, DuJuan McCoy says he still has big plans for Indy’s only locally-owned TV station.

From its humble beginnings in 1954 to its industry-leading status today, McCoy says WISH-TV is critical to bringing important information to Central Indiana residents. McCoy, an Indianapolis local who attended Ben Davis High School and Butler University, says he is proud to have an impact on the community where he was raised.

After taking his first television job out of college at WTTV-4, McCoy soon began to travel the country, taking several senior leadership roles at TV stations along the way. It wasn’t long until he owned several stations in Texas, Louisiana, and Evansville.

McCoy says he grew up watching WISH-TV. He remembers the infamous Speedway bombing story, among others. He recalls how important local television was in shaping the community. “The power of television is really incredible.”

In 2019, McCoy found himself teaching a television ownership class in Washington, D.C. As his audience of television executives listened intently, McCoy’s phone began to ring. The caller was the CEO of WISH-TV’s then-parent company. ““How would you like to go back home and own WISH-TV?”

With little more than a day to make the decision, McCoy took the leap. “This is a dream come true.” He says he never envisioned himself as the owner of his childhood TV station, but now that he’s here, he’s determined to bring WISH to a statewide audience. “My vision will evolve as media evolves.” Eventually, he says, he wants every Hoosier in Indiana to have free access to Indy’s only locally-owned television station.