How WISH-TV covered 9/11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Days ago, the nation paused for the 23rd time to commemorate the deaths of people in the worst act of terrorism ever on U.S. soil.

The deaths of 3,000 changed the country and the world.

Friday’s WISH-story, part of the station’s 70th anniversary, looked at how News 8 worked to document history after the felling of the Twin Towers in New York City, and the plane crashes at the Pentagon and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Some saw it reason to serve their country through careers in journalism.

A caution: Some of the imagery in the videos may be upsetting.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Additional video

News 8 crews returned from Ground Zero following the 9/11 attacks while documenting the Indiana Task Force 1 efforts. This is a debrief with Mike Ahern and Debbie Knox.

Jim Shella and Jim Hester reported on the one-year anniversary of 9/11. They were at the Pentagon talking to a Hoosier who worked there and was there on 9/11. The result: the Hoosier was escorted out at gunpoint.