‘WISHstory’ | Revisit the history of Market Square Arena

A look back at the Market Square Arena demolition in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV was certainly there at the end of Market Square Arena.

But, can you believe we were there at the very beginning?

Well, sort of.

For this week’s 70th anniversary “WISHstory,” which is celebrating the station’s 70th, News 8 revisited the downtown location where so many memories were made including a memorable royal performance.

News 8’s Dakarai Turner took us down memory lane.

