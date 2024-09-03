Our Fair Beatles | Celebrating 60 years since The Beatles 1964 Indiana State Fair Performance

On Sept. 3, 1964, Beatle Mania made it to Indianapolis. John, Paul, George and Ringo — The Fab Four — played two shows at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. It was a big memory for a generation. WISH-TV captured the ONLY video of the concert and got a 1-on-1 interview with Paul McCartney.

