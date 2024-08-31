Rocking out at the Deer Creek Music Center
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over the last 35 years, bands have trekked across the country to play a show or two in central Indiana. The Deer Creek Music Center hosted music of all genres, fairs, and high school graduations.
News 8’s Felicia Michelle takes us back to when music began rocking the Indy suburbs.
