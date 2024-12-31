39°
Watch: WISH-TV 70th Anniversary Year-end Special

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On July 1, 1954, the switch was thrown, WISH-TV went live, and a legacy began.

Welcome to the 70th anniversary celebration.

For the last six months, WISH-TV has been sharing stories about the station’s history.

Viewers may have seen the stories when they initially aired, but, with a little behind-the-scenes twist, courtesy of our extensive archive, we’re sharing them again in a special that aired at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV.

