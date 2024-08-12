Search
WISH-TV 70th Anniversary, State Fair Stage Collapse

State fair stage collapse

by: Jason Ronimous
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On August 13, 2011, WISH-TV photographer Ivan Gratz, alongside his wife Kim, who was a graphics operator at the station were in attendance for one of the most famous, if not most tragic news stories in Central Indiana history.

They tell their experience of the Indiana State Fair Stage collapse in this WISH-TV 70th Anniversary story.

