‘WISHstory’ | Celebrating WISH-TV’s longest-serving news director

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Lee Giles first drove by 1950 N. Meridian St., where this studio stands now, all that was up was a sign, promising more to come. At that time, WISH-TV was located down the street in what was called the Riddick Building. Giles played such an important role behind-the-scenes and got a front row seat to over half of this station’s existence.

For this week’s “WISHstory,” the tale of Lee Giles, the nation’s longest-tenured news director.