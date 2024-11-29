23°
‘WISHstory’ | Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving dinner

Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving dinner

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mozel Sanders Foundation‘s annual Thanksgiving Day dinner on Thursday fed nearly 10-thousand people from across the city. The operation has become something of a well-oiled machine, making cooking and serving that much food look easy. But it wasn’t always that way. When founder Mozel Sanders passed away in 1988, his devoted crew was determined to make sure this dinner tradition lasted. Then, in 1994, there was stress to the point that it all almost came apart again.

This week’s “WISHstory” is the tale of a community stepping up to make sure a beloved tradition endured.

