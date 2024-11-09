48°
‘WISHstory’ | Richmond Hill explosion

Richmond Hill explosion

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV has a long tradition of strong, unflinching, and ethical imagery captured by our photography staff. They get sent constantly to the good and the bad around our state. For this week’s 70th anniversary “WISHstory,” we go back to Nov. 10, 2012. On a Saturday night, a neighborhood on the city’s south side burst into flames.

