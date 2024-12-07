‘WISHstory’ | The police custody death of Michael Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly four decades after the death of 16-year-old Michael Taylor, the events surrounding his death in police custody continue to spark controversy and debate.

On Sept. 24, 1987, Taylor died under mysterious circumstances while seated in the back of a police car. The incident tested the strained relationship between Indianapolis’ Black community and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, leading to protests, marches, and calls for accountability.

WISH-TV was there to document the story as it unfolded.

The story begins with IMPD officers Charles Penniston and Edwin Aurs picking up Taylor after an alleged attempted auto theft. According to police reports, Taylor was cuffed and searched twice, and only a screwdriver was found. Minutes later, Taylor was dead from a gunshot wound to the right side of his head while seated in the back of the squad car.

Taylor’s hands were still handcuffed behind his back, which raised a key question: How could he have shot himself?

One officer at the scene said Taylor seemed deeply distressed, speaking at the coroner’s inquest, which had been opened to the public.

“He spoke to me at the scene and he seemed very upset,” the officer said. “He told me more than once, ‘Hey man, I can’t go back to juvenile. I can’t go back there.’”

Taylor had previously spent months in juvenile detention.

In a photo from that day, Taylor was seen cuffed, wearing a white hat, sleeveless shirt, shorts, and high-top sneakers. The officers claimed that Taylor had told them he would not go back to juvenile detention.

In the days leading up to his death, according to classmates that testified at the inquest, Taylor had shown a gun to classmates and discussed suicide.

“He showed us a gun he had that was in the front of his pants,” a classmate said. “He told us it was one of those snap guns. A pistol.”

Another classmate described Taylor crying and saying he would not go back to juvenile.

“He just said that he wasn’t going back to juvenile,” the classmate said. “He was crying.”

Juvenile court judge James Payne suggested that suicide was not uncommon among troubled youths like Taylor, noting that “despair is growing among troubled youths.”

However, Taylor’s family vehemently rejected the idea that he committed suicide. One relative told reporters, “I believe they found the gun on him and they used the gun on him. Would you be suicidal about boys’ school? It ain’t exactly the hard rock.”

The family’s grief soon turned into public outcry. Following Taylor’s funeral, mourners drove in a caravan, honking their horns as they passed the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters. Taylor’s grandmother, speaking to the press, demanded justice.

“We want the story of who killed him,” Taylor’s grandmother said. “They may as well come on and confess because we know he couldn’t do it by himself.”

As the investigation continued, multiple theories emerged about how Taylor could have ended up with a gun in the back of the squad car. Police suggested that Taylor may have hidden the gun in his high-top sneakers or that the weapon had been left behind by someone else. Another less widely accepted theory proposed that the gun belonged to Officer Penniston.

Authorities tested their theories using police recruits to demonstrate how someone could bring a gun to their temple while handcuffed in the back of a car.

“I can’t say right now just exactly how that gun found it’s way in there, and I may never be able to say that,” said then-Indianapolis Police Chief Paul Annee, reflecting the ongoing uncertainty.

An independent investigator, Spurgeon Davenport, was hired to look into the case. Davenport concluded that the officers were not responsible for Taylor’s death.

“The most important thing is that Penniston was out of the car when the shot was fired,” Davenport said. “Everybody agrees with that. This young man was shot in the right temple area.”

“Penniston could not have shot him from the driver’s side of the rear seat,” Davenport said.

In 1996, after years of legal battles, a jury in Hancock County ruled in favor of Taylor’s family, awarding them $4 million in damages.

“I appreciate the jury’s time, but this verdict is wrong,” said then-attorney Mary Ann Oldham. “These guys did not kill Michael Taylor.”

Although Officers Penniston and Aurs were suspended for one day for failing to find the weapon during their search, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Coroner’s Office, and the FBI maintained that Taylor died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Finally, in 2000, Indianapolis Mayor Bart Peterson reached a settlement with Taylor’s mother, Nancy Taylor, awarding her nearly $2 million. While the financial settlement provided some closure, the broader questions surrounding Michael Taylor’s death remain unresolved.

As time passes, the questions about Michael Taylor’s death continue to echo in Indianapolis, representing not just a tragic event, but a reminder of the ongoing tension between the city’s Black community and the police.