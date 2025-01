‘WISHstory’ | The storytellers behind the lens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For 70 years, WISH-TV has had an award-winning staff behind the lens, and they’ve gotten to know our city well. News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings them into focus for this week’s “WISHstory.”

