Avon High School celebrates National School Breakfast Week

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Students at Avon High School kicked off Monday on a high note … or, rather, a good beat.

Avon is one of many schools across the United States celebrating National School Breakfast Week.

The drumline and the Indianapolis Colts mascot Blue helped students start their day with a healthy meal.

Research shows that students have an easier time learning when they have a daily healthy breakfast.

Avon Superintendent Scott M. Wyndham said, “We know that the best way students can start off their day with a successful learning environment is to come to school well-fed. That doesn’t always happen, and so our food service staff work really hard to make sure that every student that needs breakfast here at school can get it here at school and start their day off on a great foot.”

Brooke Williams with the American Dairy Association Indiana said, “A better breakfast students have, the better academic success they’re going to have throughout the day. It’s really important to our Indiana dairy farm families that we’re able to come support a school like Avon High School, really teach kids about why it’s important to have breakfast, but also why to include dairy as a part of it.”

Studies show children who eat breakfast are more likely to reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math, score higher on standardized tests, and help maintain a healthy weight.

