Live Stream

News 8’s Daybreak Weekdays at 4:00 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Indy Style Weekdays at 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

News 8 at Midday Weekdays at 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

News 8 at 5 p.m. Weekdays at 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

News 8 at 6 p.m. Weekdays at 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

News 8 at 10 p.m. Weekdays at 10 p.m. – 11 p.m.

News 8 at 11 p.m. Weekdays at 11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

News 8’s Daybreak Weekends at 5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

News 8 at 6 p.m. Weekends at 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

News 8 at 10 p.m. Weekends at 10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.