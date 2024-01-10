Publishing Principles

Publishing Principles at WISH-TV

Introduction

At WISH-TV, our mission is to serve our viewers with the most accurate, timely, and comprehensive news coverage. As Indiana’s only statewide television news network, WISH-TV offers over 80 hours per week of local news and programming and provides around-the-clock information on digital platforms. WISH-TV is an affiliate of Circle City Broadcasting. Circle City Broadcasting is a certified Minority Business Enterprise and Black owned business.

Our Principles:

Integrity and Accuracy: We strive for precise, unbiased reporting in all our news stories.

Public Interest: Our content focuses on issues that impact our community, including local and national news, sports, weather, and lifestyle.

Transparency: We believe in being open about our news-gathering process and correcting errors transparently.

Community Engagement: We value our viewers’ opinions and encourage their participation in our news process. As a locally owned and operated television station, this effort demonstrates how committed we are to being focused on family and the community.

Our Coverage:

Local and National News: The experienced journalists at WISH-TV keep the members of our community informed on the issues and events that impact them.

Weather: The Storm Track 8 meteorologists provide daily and weekly local weather forecasts, storm coverage, and articles about national weather events.

Investigative Journalism: The WISH-TV I-Team 8 investigates issues affecting public safety and welfare.

Community Stories: The News 8 reporters highlight the human-interest stories that reflect the spirit of our community.

Our Commitment:

WISH-TV is dedicated to being a trusted source of news, providing content that is not only informative but also enriches the lives of our viewers. As a news leader in television market number 25, WISH-TV is committed to sharing information in a timely and accurate manner.

For more details about WISH-TV and how to get in contact with us, visit our About Us page.

Ownership and Funding Information of WISH-TV

WISH-TV operates under the ownership of Circle City Broadcasting, LLC. Circle City Broadcasting supports WISH-TV’s mission of providing reliable, community-focused journalism and diverse programming with a steadfast commitment to the interests and needs of Central Indiana.

DuJuan McCoy is the Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting and all the companies underneath the broadcast and digital media network, including Circulus Digital Media, the All INdiana Podcast Network, and MyINDY-TV 23. Circle City Broadcasting upholds a standard of excellence in broadcasting, focusing on delivering a diverse mix of news, weather, entertainment, sports, and local interest content. Circle City Broadcasting is a certified Minority Business Enterprise and Black owned business. For a detailed overview of WISH-TV’s ownership and funding, please refer to the Circle City Broadcasting website.

Engaging with WISH-TV: Our Actionable Feedback Policy

WISH-TV is dedicated to maintaining open channels of communication with our audience. We welcome all feedback, inquiries, news tips, and comments through various means, including email and a dedicated contact form on our website. For specific news-related concerns or suggestions, viewers can reach out directly to our news desk at wishweb@wishtv.com .

WISH-TV also offers contact details for solving closed captioning and reception issues, ensuring accessibility for all viewers. We encourage community members interested in appearing on Life.Style.Live! to contact us via email. For more detailed information on how to engage with us and provide feedback, please visit our Contact Us page .

Our Commitment to Accuracy – Corrections Policy at WISH-TV

At WISH-TV, we are committed to providing our audience with news that is accurate and trustworthy. Our journalists and editors adhere to a strict fact checking process before articles are published on wishtv.com. In the fast-paced news industry, we understand that errors can occur despite our best efforts. Our corrections policy is designed to address such instances promptly and transparently.

Our Corrections Process:

Identification of Errors: Errors in our reporting may be identified by our editorial team or brought to our attention by viewers.

Verification and Fact Checking: Upon identification of a potential error, our team rigorously fact checks and independently verifies the information.

Timely Correction: If an error is confirmed, we will correct it as quickly as possible.

Transparency: Corrections will be clearly identified and made accessible to our viewers. We believe in being transparent about our mistakes and the steps taken to correct them.

Editorial Review: To prevent future occurrences, we conduct a thorough editorial review to understand how the error occurred and implement measures to improve our processes.

Feedback and Contact:

Viewers’ Role: We encourage our viewers to report any inaccuracies they notice in our reporting.

Contact Information: Viewers can reach out to our newsdesk at wishweb@wishtv.com , the contact form available on our website, or on social media.

Acknowledgement: We value and acknowledge every piece of feedback we receive from our audience.

Commitment to Standards:

At WISH-TV, upholding journalistic integrity is our top priority. Our corrections policy is a vital part of our commitment to delivering news with the highest standards of accuracy.

For more information or to report a correction, please visit our Contact Us page .

Ethical Journalism at WISH-TV: Our Standards and Practices

At WISH-TV, our commitment to ethical journalism is at the core of our mission. We uphold the highest standards of integrity in our news reporting and take the responsibility to our community seriously.

Key Principles of Our Ethics Policy:

Integrity and Honesty: We report the truth, avoiding any deception or manipulation of facts.

Accuracy: We strive for factual accuracy in all our reports, and verify all information before publication.

Impartiality and Fairness: Our reporting is free from bias, providing balanced perspectives on all stories.

Accountability: We take responsibility for our content, promptly correcting errors and providing transparency about our editorial processes.

Respect for Privacy: We respect the privacy and dignity of all individuals, avoiding undue harm in our reporting.

Conflict of Interest Avoidance: We maintain journalistic integrity and avoid any conflicts that could compromise our impartiality or credibility.

Transparency in Sourcing: Our sources are disclosed unless there’s a compelling reason for anonymity, ensuring transparency and trustworthiness.

Community Engagement: We actively engage with our viewers, valuing their perspectives and empowering them with information.

Implementation and Enforcement:

Our news desk, reporters, producers, and anchors are trained in these principles, which guide our daily journalism practice. We have policies in place to enforce these standards and continuously review them to adapt to evolving journalistic practices.

WISH-TV’s ethical journalism policy is the foundation of our relationship with our audience. We are committed to reporting with integrity, ensuring our community receives accurate news they can trust.

Embracing diversity at WISH-TV in our content and company

Introduction:

At WISH-TV, we believe that diversity enriches our company and enhances the quality of our reporting. WISH-TV is a certified Minority Business Enterprise and a Black owned business. Our Diversity Policy reflects our commitment to an inclusive and varied workplace and editorial content. Circle City Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Our Diversity Principles:

Inclusive Representation: We ensure our team and the content we produce reflect the diversity of the community we serve.

Equitable Opportunities: Owned by Mr. DuJuan McCoy, WISH-TV promotes diversity in hiring, career advancement, and decision-making processes. We use equitable hiring practices to ensure a wide range of candidates are considered for every role.

Cultural Sensitivity: We are sensitive to cultural nuances in our reporting and workplace interactions.

Community Engagement: We actively tell stories from diverse community groups in our reporting. Our recruitment strategies also include outreach to local community organizations and educational institutions to attract and retain diverse talent.

Ongoing Education: We are committed to continuous education on diversity, equity, and inclusion for our staff.

Implementation:

Regular Reviews: We conduct periodic assessments of our diversity policies and practices, including but not limited to diversity resources, newsgathering efforts, and company-wide holidays. We review annual assessments of our diversity and inclusion policies to identify areas for improvement.

Collaboration: We partner with diverse organizations and businesses to broaden our perspectives and reach.

Our dedication to diversity is integral to our mission at WISH-TV. We strive to create an environment where diverse voices, perspectives, and stories are valued and reflected in our work. WISH-TV is an affiliate of Circle City Broadcasting.