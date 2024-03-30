Sweet! 92% of Americans celebrate Easter with chocolate and candy

Chocolate Easter candy is displayed on a shelf at a Target store on March 22, 2024 in Novato, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate!!

The sweet treat is a staple in many Easter celebrations and is the prime staple in many Easter baskets.

As a matter of fact, according to the National Confectioners Association, 92% of Americans who celebrate Easter plan to Include chocolate and candy In their celebrations

According to a news release from the NCA, Easter is the third biggest holiday for confectionery sales. NCA reports that confectionery sales for the Easter season will surpass $5 billion.

John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said:

“The Easter season signals the start of spring – and is a perfect showcase of the continued excitement consumers have for incorporating chocolate and candy into their special occasions. No matter what treats they prefer, Americans can agree that every celebration is sweeter with chocolate and candy.”

Accompanying their strong enthusiasm for Easter candy, consumers understand that chocolate and candy are treats. Most people in the United States enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging about 40 calories and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

Everyone has a favorite: Add some sweetness to any Easter basket with some of Americans’ top Easter treats:

Chocolate eggs or bunnies

Jelly beans

Candy-coated eggs

Marshmallow candy

The biggest debate of the season between friends and family how they eat their chocolate Easter bunnies According to the news release, Americans are divided: 78% start with the bunny’s ears, 16% jump in to eat the feet first, and just 6% of people go right for the tail.

What’s the best kind of chocolate Easter egg? 42% of people want a solid chocolate egg, 35% of consumers are looking for a filling on their first bite, and 23% of Americans are happiest with a hollow treat.

And if you have an Easter egg hunt planned for this Easter Sunday, you may want to move it inside. Weather in the Circle City may put a damper on those plans. News 8 meteorologists are predicting wet weather for the holiday.