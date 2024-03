Hanna Mordoh Family Brisket Recipe by Hanna Mordoh Course: Dinner Difficulty: Easy

Servings 8 servings Prep time 20 minutes Cooking time 5 hours

This is a Mordoh family favorite. We make this moist and delicious brisket at all family gatherings, often as a pre-meal slider or as a main course with mashed potatoes. It is very easy but does take time for the meat to cook. I hope you enjoy this family recipe with your loved ones!

Ingredients 4-6 lbs. flat brisket

2 cups kosher grape wine (manischewitz wine is what I use)

1 large onion diced

Lowry salt

garlic salt

ketchup

1 1/2 cups water

Kings Hawaiian buns (optional for sliders)