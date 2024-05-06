I-465 ramp metering now set to begin on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers on the southeast side of Indianapolis will see a change to how they hop onto Interstate 465 as early as Wednesday.

Transportation officials call it ramp metering, and it works like a traffic light. During peak traffic or after an accident, the meters will switch between red and green lights letting vehicles merge.

A red light means a car shouldn’t merge, while a green light allows a driver to go forward.

Metering was originally set to start on Monday. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation have not indicated why they pushed the launch date back a few days.

The goal of this method is to reduce congestion and improve safety.

During off-times, the lights will flash yellow to indicate ramp metering is not active.

Meters will be used at on-ramps in both directions on I-465 between I-65 and I-70.

Ramp metering will begin at these on-ramps on or after Wednesday, May 6. (Provided photo/INDOT)

According to INDOT, this is the first time ramp metering will be introduced in the state.

Sgt. Brent Gulinson with the Indiana State Police says with any new traffic pattern, drivers should be patient and courteous.

“Learn together. We will hopefully get people to have voluntary compliance as we do with any law, but we will enforce as necessary,” he said. “We are asking the public, as well, that are already on the interstate to allow the people to merge. That’s the other side of it, so we’re not dealing with extra backups.”

This summer, INDOT will also introduce variable speed limits along the same stretch of I-465.

Once introduced, digital signs will show a speed limit that could change depending on road conditions, weather, or construction.