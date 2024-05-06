Search
Person found fatally shot in residential area on south side

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found fatally shot Monday afternoon at an intersection in a residential area near a railroad on the city’s south side, Indianapolis police say.

According to Marion County’s computer-assisted dispatch system, Indianapolis Fire Department was sent shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a vehicle fire with a gunshot scene in the 900 block of West Stop 11 Road.

A couple of minutes later, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a personal-injury accident and a person shot in the same vicinity, at Railroad Street and West Stop 11 Road. That’s about a 25-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.

No additional information was immediately available.

