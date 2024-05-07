2 tornado watches in Indiana; active storm warnings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two tornado watches are in effect for Indiana.

One encompasses much of Indiana including the Indianapolis area and is in effect until 9 p.m. Eastern Tuesday. The other encompasses much of northeastern Indiana including Fort Wayne and is in effect until 11 p.m. That watch includes the counties of Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells.

Active warnings in Indiana

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Clinton County in west central Indiana, including the communities of Frankfort, Kirklin and Colfax until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Hazards include gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. At 5:04 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Frankfort, moving northeast at 40 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 6 p.m. for the communities of Greencastle, Brazil and Heritage Lake. Hazards are 60 mph gusts and pingpong ball-sized hail.

About the tornado watch until 9 p.m.

Counties in the watch area are Bartholomew, Benton, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess,, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Huntington, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Lake, Lawrence, La Porte, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Noble, Owen, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Shelby, St. Joseph, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren and White.

The watch also covers northeast and east central Illinois, including Chicago, and southwest Michigan.