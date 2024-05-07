Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

2 tornado watches in Indiana; active storm warnings

(WISH Image)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two tornado watches are in effect for Indiana.

One encompasses much of Indiana including the Indianapolis area and is in effect until 9 p.m. Eastern Tuesday. The other encompasses much of northeastern Indiana including Fort Wayne and is in effect until 11 p.m. That watch includes the counties of Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells.

Active warnings in Indiana

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Clinton County in west central Indiana, including the communities of Frankfort, Kirklin and Colfax until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Hazards include gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. At 5:04 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Frankfort, moving northeast at 40 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 6 p.m. for the communities of Greencastle, Brazil and Heritage Lake. Hazards are 60 mph gusts and pingpong ball-sized hail.

About the tornado watch until 9 p.m.

Counties in the watch area are Bartholomew, Benton, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess,, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Huntington, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Lake, Lawrence, La Porte, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Noble, Owen, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Shelby, St. Joseph, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren and White.

The watch also covers northeast and east central Illinois, including Chicago, and southwest Michigan.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD: 1 killed in north...
Crime Watch 8 /
Instacart partners with Uber Eats...
National News /
85-year-old cyclist dies after crash...
Local News /
Tracking Tuesday severe threat, also...
Weather Blog /
Pendleton police officer, suspect shot...
Crime Watch 8 /
Messy breakup at Indianapolis charter...
Education /
Ukraine-born Victoria Spartz, who opposed...
Political News /
Short play written and produced...
News /