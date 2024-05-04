Indiana Grown: Deadheaders Greenhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Markus and Tristin Baker with Deadheaders Greenhouse join News 8 at Daybreak.

Family-owned and operated, Deadheaders Greenhouse is a state-licensed nursery known for their unique selections, low prices, and plants.

“We have a bit of everything in the springtime,” Markus said. “We grow annuals and perennials, hanging baskets and combinations, so, you can make or take your baskets.”

10-year-old Tristin suggests people get out in their yard and enjoy the springtime. “I like to garden myself, I really do enjoy us growing peppers and watermelon and everything like that, because when we get out into the field, it really does teach you a lot about how to keep yourself up and going.”

“It’s spring and the weather has broken and it’s time to kinda dress our yards up a little bit and get busy in the garden,” Markus added.

Deadheaders Greenhouse is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday with a sale. Customers can pick up 20 plants for $24 at the anniversary sale. More than 85 varieties of plants will be available to mix or match. There is no limit to what can be purchased.

For more information about the greenhouse, visit their website.