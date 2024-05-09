1 dead, 1 injured after Carmel restaurant fire; firefighter hurt

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters found one person dead and a second person injured after a fire at a restaurant in Carmel.

Carmel Police Department officers were called just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday for a welfare check in the 9800 block of Michigan Road just north of I-465.

Officers arrived and found a severely burned woman wrapped in a blanket in the middle of the street, yelling for help.

Crews from the Carmel Fire Department arrived and found flames shooting from the roof of Jacquie’s Café, which is in a strip mall near where the woman was found.

Firefighters entered the restaurant but had to leave after the ceiling collapsed, according to CFD Public Information Officer Tim Griffin.

Griffin says firefighters found a way back into the restaurant and were able to put the fire out.

Crews entered the kitchen after the fire and found a man deceased.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the fire department thinks it started in the kitchen.

“From what we can tell, the kitchen crew arrived this morning to start work and it looked like it had already started when they opened up the door,” Griffin told News 8.

A Carmel firefighter suffered a minor injury but is expected to be okay.

The burned woman was transported to Eskenazi Health. Her condition is unknown.

Griffin says the fire also damaged the massage business next door to the restaurant. It’s unclear if the business will be able to reopen.

Michigan Road closed indefinitely

Michigan Road will be closed in both directions between 96th and 99th streets “for a significant time,” the Carmel Police Department says.

Drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route.