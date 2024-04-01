Atlanta restaurant owner giving back to HBCU students

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 20: Ebony Austin holds up the Community Leadership Award during day 3 of the 2024 Bar & Restaurant Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group)

(WISH) — Ebony Austin, owner of Nouveau Bar & Grill and Nouveau Creations in College Park, Georgia, just south of Atlanta, is making a big impact.

With four eateries and a thriving food truck, she’s expanding her reach with Nouveau Noir, an upscale brunch spot opening soon in Dallas, Texas.

But Austin isn’t just about food – she’s also making waves in retail with Nouveau Creations.

Her mouth-watering grits, available in 45 Food Lion stores across Georgia, aren’t just tasty—they’re purposeful.

Through her initiative “Grits that Give Back,” Austin donates 100% of proceeds to scholarships for HBCU students, making higher education more accessible.

She told Life.Style.Live that her mantra is, “never tell a child no,” which drives her support for HBCU students, or students attending historically black colleges and universities.

In 2023, she furnished three families’ townhomes, covered their first year’s rent, and provided resources for sustainable living. Additionally, she awarded four Spelman students with $5,000 scholarships and teamed up with U.S. Foods to combat food insecurity at Howard University and Morehouse College.

In 2024, Austin made headlines by granting a Howard University student a $15,000 scholarship.

Her dedication to supporting HBCU students shines bright, making a real difference in their lives.