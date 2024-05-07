Indy 500 driver Scott Dixon installs downtown street sign with his name

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon on Monday had a downtown street named after him.

Dixon himself got to install the sign on the northside of Monument Circle.

The city government plans to temporarily change street names to honor drivers in this year’s race.

Dixon said, “It was my first time in the bucket. I think I did not too bad, you know. But, first time doing a street sign, it was very cool. But obviously kicking off the month of May and what we have ahead of us with the Indy 500. I’ve done the JW (Marriott downtown hotel) before, that was much scarier, especially on a windy day. But, yeah, it was pretty cool though. Finally got to control one of those buckets.”

Expect to see more décor being put up throughout the month.

Practice at the track starts May 14. Race day will be May 26.

