Neighborhood at wits’ end over flooding from road project

CAMBY, Ind. (WISH) — A Marion County neighborhood is at its wits’ end after months of flooding and standing water they claim was caused by a road project.

Neighbors Daryl Spaulding and Jim Porter says they have been dealing with this problem since the road was completed in October.

“The water needs to leave,” Spaulding said.

“Go that direction,” Porter responded.

“And it can no longer flow down the road and out because the road is higher now,” Spaulding said as the two looked out over standing water in multiple yards.

Spalding has been living on the street for more than three decades. This amount of flooding is not normal. “Nothing like this; this doesn’t go away. This stays here for months,” Spaulding said.

The standing water has prevented them from mowing their lawns. Ducks have even come to the area because of the ponding, but the neighbors not concerned about friendly wildlife.

What are neighbors concerned about? “Mosquitos, for the worst thing. I mean, that’s a health issue,” Spaulding said.

The standing water is causing issues under the ground as well. Porter said, “There’s concerns there. The fact that our septic system is taking on that much water and sitting there saturated for weeks and months.”

Also, it’s making Porter’s sump pump work 24/7.

If that pump were to stop in the middle of the night, what would that mean.

“Obviously, that’s going to fill up our crawl space, and you go from there there’s all kinds of problems,” Porter said.

Porter’s family claims the floodwaters brought down their property value in a tort claim filed against the city government.

Their frustration has been growing since the road project was completed. When they voiced their concerns with the project manager in Indianapolis and the company that completed the work, Spaulding said, “They come out, they looked, and said, ‘Yeah, it looks like we created a problem.’ Well, that’s been like two months ago.”

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works tells I-Team 8 its engineering team has been made aware of the issue. The team will investigate the cause and work on identifying a solution.

“Hopefully, if they come in, get a few drains, all this will be gone,” Porter said.